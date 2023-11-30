Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.87

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.87 and last traded at $67.80, with a volume of 9803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.30.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $2.35. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.10 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 34.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 29,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $1,832,494.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,810,208.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

