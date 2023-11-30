AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AtriCure were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $362,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 1.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AtriCure by 497.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 6.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in AtriCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.13.

ATRC stock opened at $35.49 on Thursday. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.27 and a twelve month high of $59.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.72 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.39.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $42,968.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,065.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

