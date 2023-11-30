AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $49.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATRC. StockNews.com upgraded AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on AtriCure in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on AtriCure in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.13.

AtriCure Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.39. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $32.27 and a twelve month high of $59.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -65.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $98.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.65 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other AtriCure news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $42,968.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,065.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in AtriCure by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Stories

