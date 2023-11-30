AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.13.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.72 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.39. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $32.27 and a 1 year high of $59.61.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.65 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $42,968.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,065.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 17.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $188,171,000 after purchasing an additional 427,792 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 35.8% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,627,000 after purchasing an additional 359,823 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth $15,621,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 41.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 981,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,430,000 after purchasing an additional 286,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 366.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,987 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,930,000 after purchasing an additional 269,454 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

