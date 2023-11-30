Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Atrion were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATRI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Atrion by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atrion by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atrion during the 2nd quarter worth $1,154,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Atrion by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Atrion in the second quarter valued at $678,000. 65.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Atrion news, CEO David A. Battat acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $300.00 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,820,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATRI stock opened at $298.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $524.66 million, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $354.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.02. Atrion Co. has a twelve month low of $274.98 and a twelve month high of $705.74.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.91 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.89%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

