Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $206.35

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 206.35 ($2.61) and traded as low as GBX 179.80 ($2.27). Audioboom Group shares last traded at GBX 202.50 ($2.56), with a volume of 180,745 shares trading hands.

Audioboom Group Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £33.74 million, a P/E ratio of -349.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 163.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 206.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Get Audioboom Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Tobin acquired 3,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £4,965.66 ($6,272.15). In related news, insider Michael Tobin purchased 3,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £4,965.66 ($6,272.15). Also, insider Roger Maddock purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £7,900 ($9,978.53). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,549. Insiders own 44.14% of the company’s stock.

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Audioboom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioboom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.