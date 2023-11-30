AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $194.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $201.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVB. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Colliers Securities raised AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered AvalonBay Communities from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $194.88.

AVB stock opened at $170.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $198.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $1,001,550,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 99,860.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,488,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,521 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after acquiring an additional 777,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,348,000 after purchasing an additional 759,388 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

