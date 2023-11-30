Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Receives Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $209.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $207.25.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVY

Avery Dennison Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE AVY opened at $192.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.94. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $158.93 and a 12 month high of $195.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 130.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.