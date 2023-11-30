Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Coleman sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $828,293.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,043.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $66.85 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $91.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.05.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.08). Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.33% and a negative return on equity of 88.79%. The company had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also

