AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AZEK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AZEK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on AZEK from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.56.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 238.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AZEK has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $34.96.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $370,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,952,215.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $370,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,952,215.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $999,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $1,794,550 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AZEK by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,741,000 after buying an additional 2,906,460 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in AZEK by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,227,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,699 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in AZEK by 5,090.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,168,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in AZEK by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,606,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,858,000 after acquiring an additional 959,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AZEK by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,992,000 after acquiring an additional 929,341 shares in the last quarter.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

