AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on AZEK from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AZEK from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on AZEK from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.56.

AZEK Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. AZEK has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 238.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.24.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.68 million. AZEK had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $424,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,239,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,492,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $424,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,239,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,492,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $999,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,550 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in AZEK by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the third quarter worth $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 5,176.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Further Reading

