AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) PT Lowered to $40.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AZEK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AZEK from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AZEK from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.56.

Shares of AZEK opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. AZEK has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.71, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $424,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,239,824 shares in the company, valued at $40,492,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $424,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,239,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,492,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $999,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $1,794,550. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 726.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 5,176.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

