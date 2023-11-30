Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Hits New 52-Week High at $229.50

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 229.50 ($2.90) and last traded at GBX 221 ($2.79), with a volume of 1445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.78).

Baltic Classifieds Group Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 202.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 192.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,537.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.52.

About Baltic Classifieds Group

(Get Free Report)

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals for automotive, real estate, jobs and services, and general merchandise in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt, GetaPro.lv, GetaPro.ee, and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.