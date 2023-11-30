Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,097 Shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MVB Financial were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MVBF. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $451,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MVB Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MVB Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,489 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of MVB Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of MVB Financial by 40.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered MVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

NASDAQ MVBF opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77. MVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.25). MVB Financial had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $35.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.12 million. On average, analysts predict that MVB Financial Corp. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through five segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, Professional Services, Edge Ventures, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

