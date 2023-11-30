Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 13,302 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.37% of Organogenesis worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORGO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 39.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,170,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,652,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,356 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 1,086.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,030,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 943,875 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 902,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,363,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,807,000 after buying an additional 874,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORGO opened at $2.69 on Thursday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.19 million, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly, a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

