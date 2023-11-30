Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 2,398 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WOW. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 85.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Insider Transactions at WideOpenWest

In related news, CTO Henry Hryckiewicz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 193,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,358.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $92,360 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp lowered shares of WideOpenWest from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $359.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $12.45.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.28). WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WideOpenWest

(Free Report)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.