Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 37,349 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 820,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,349 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.29% of American Well worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 175.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 153.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Get American Well alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 135,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $162,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 135,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $162,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 18,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $27,162.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,302,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,341 shares of company stock worth $325,230 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

American Well Stock Up 1.2 %

American Well stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $372.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.90. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $4.28.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $61.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.89 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 257.20%. Equities analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Well from $2.50 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Well

American Well Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.