Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,777,000 after purchasing an additional 46,367,119 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 55.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,097 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 4,193.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,506,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,646 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PAA. Citigroup downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.04.

NYSE:PAA opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $16.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.65.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 79.85%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $545,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 279,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,294.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

