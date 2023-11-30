Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.72% of Climb Global Solutions worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Climb Global Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Climb Global Solutions from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Vito Legrottaglie sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $159,222.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,185.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Up 2.1 %

Climb Global Solutions stock opened at $47.84 on Thursday. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.34. The company has a market capitalization of $219.11 million, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.14). Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $78.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.41 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.86%.

Climb Global Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Climb Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climb Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.