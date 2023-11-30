Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,941 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.77% of Financial Institutions worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,356,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,158,000 after buying an additional 94,891 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,258,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,926,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,999,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 732,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,054,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 115,703 shares during the period. 63.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Financial Institutions Price Performance

FISI stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $25.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $274.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $52.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Financial Institutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

See Also

