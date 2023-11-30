Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 54.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 846.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $49.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average is $47.79. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $49.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

