Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 128,281 Shares of EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 983,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,281 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.20% of EQRx worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQRx by 424.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,180,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,795,000 after purchasing an additional 17,951,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in EQRx by 3,107.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,253,000 after buying an additional 6,401,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EQRx by 764.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,481,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,400,000 after buying an additional 5,732,202 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of EQRx by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,687,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,894,000 after buying an additional 4,645,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQRx by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,511,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

EQRx Stock Performance

Shares of EQRx stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.48. EQRx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10.

EQRx Profile

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's clinical programs in pipeline includes Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); Sugemalimab, is an anti-programmed cell death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) monoclonal antibody that treats stage III and stage IV NSCLC; and Lerociclib, a small molecule cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in combination with other targeted therapies for the treatment of patients with hormone receptor positive (HR+)/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) metastatic breast cancer.

