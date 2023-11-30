Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.85% of PCB Bancorp worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 47.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp Stock Performance

PCB stock opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $225.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.62. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $19.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52.

PCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $41.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 21.99%. Equities research analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PCB Bancorp

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 5,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $94,950.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,413,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,538,865.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 16,653 shares of company stock valued at $263,967 over the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCB Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.