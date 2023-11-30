Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.28% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RAPT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RAPT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Insider Transactions at RAPT Therapeutics

In other news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $39,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,302.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.51.

About RAPT Therapeutics

(Free Report)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.