Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) by 429.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,629 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Enliven Therapeutics were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $42,156,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $8,787,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $15,563,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $3,949,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $158,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enliven Therapeutics

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $165,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enliven Therapeutics news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 197,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 854,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,821,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $165,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,072 shares of company stock worth $3,508,422 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ELVN opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $490.01 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.13. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. Its pipeline of small molecule kinase inhibitors include ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial has been activated to evaluate people with cancers harboring an abnormal HER2 gene.

