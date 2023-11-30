Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.33% of MaxCyte worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MXCT. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in MaxCyte by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MaxCyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MaxCyte by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MaxCyte by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in MaxCyte by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MaxCyte

In other news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 10,000 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,362.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MaxCyte Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ MXCT opened at $4.87 on Thursday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $504.43 million, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

MaxCyte Company Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

