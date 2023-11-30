Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.60 Million Stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Surmodics by 3,468.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Surmodics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 129,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Surmodics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Surmodics by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $39.41. The company has a market capitalization of $466.02 million, a P/E ratio of -274.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.37. Surmodics had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $27.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRDX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Surmodics from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Surmodics from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

