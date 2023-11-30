Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 367.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 23.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,547,000 after buying an additional 31,937 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth $974,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $83.40 to $92.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.78.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 1.5 %

KOF opened at $83.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.51. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $64.97 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.6528 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.69%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Articles

