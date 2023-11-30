Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Greene County Bancorp worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 103.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 135.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 8,562.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 648.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Greene County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GCBC stock opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $418.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.67. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.13.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 27.40%.

Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.22%.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

