Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.64 Million Position in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,127 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.89% of Escalade worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Escalade by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Escalade by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 27,929 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Escalade during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Escalade by 1,369.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Escalade during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. 25.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Escalade Stock Performance

ESCA opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $259.69 million, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. Escalade, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $20.98.

Escalade Dividend Announcement

Escalade ( NASDAQ:ESCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $73.36 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Escalade, Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Escalade’s payout ratio is presently 85.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Escalade news, Director Richard Fenton Baalmann, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $108,491.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Escalade in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Escalade Company Profile

(Free Report)

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

See Also

