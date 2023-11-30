Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.65 Million Stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.34% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 10.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 13th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.69. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $18.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.51% and a negative net margin of 216.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.