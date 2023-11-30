Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,985 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,207 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.62% of First of Long Island worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First of Long Island by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in First of Long Island by 249.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First of Long Island by 69.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First of Long Island in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

First of Long Island Price Performance

First of Long Island stock opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.65. The First of Long Island Co. has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $23.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

First of Long Island Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.69%.

Insider Activity at First of Long Island

In other First of Long Island news, EVP Christopher J. Hilton acquired 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $183,315.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,032.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First of Long Island Profile

(Free Report)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.