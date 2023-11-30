Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.69 Million Stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,963 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.48% of Equity Bancshares worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,177,000 after buying an additional 35,591 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 461,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,914,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,008,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,916,000 after buying an additional 12,061 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of EQBK stock opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $37.07. The firm has a market cap of $410.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $49.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Insider Activity at Equity Bancshares

In other Equity Bancshares news, Director James S. Loving acquired 2,000 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,596. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on EQBK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Equity Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Analysis on EQBK

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.