Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,757 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.32% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $13,990,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $9,219,000. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $8,153,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 415.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 872,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3,441.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 643,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 624,860 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.72.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $6.75 on Thursday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $368.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.64% and a negative return on equity of 175.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.