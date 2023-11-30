Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.58% of American National Bankshares worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American National Bankshares by 41.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American National Bankshares by 58.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American National Bankshares by 50.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American National Bankshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American National Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

American National Bankshares Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $41.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average of $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $440.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $43.94.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 22.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Featured Stories

