Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.80 Million Stake in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Alico were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALCO. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Alico by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alico by 34.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alico by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alico by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Alico by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ALCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alico in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alico from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Alico Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Alico stock opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average of $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $214.98 million, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.83. Alico, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alico Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Alico’s payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

