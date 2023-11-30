Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.84 Million Position in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,053,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,460 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Sharecare worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sharecare by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,599,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sharecare by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,754,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sharecare by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 161,007 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sharecare by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,174,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sharecare by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,073,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 197,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $331.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. Sharecare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.71.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

