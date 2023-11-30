Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.74% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,019.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINE opened at $16.18 on Thursday. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $221.67 million, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.69%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

