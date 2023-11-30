Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,571 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BCB Bancorp were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on BCB Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCB Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on BCB Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company.

BCB Bancorp Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of BCBP opened at $11.71 on Thursday. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $197.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.11). BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts; interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts; and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

