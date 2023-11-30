Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.50% of Valhi worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valhi in the second quarter worth about $149,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Valhi in the second quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Valhi by 8.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Valhi by 20.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Valhi by 8.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Valhi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valhi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Valhi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Valhi Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:VHI opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.49 million, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97. Valhi, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $468.90 million for the quarter. Valhi had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%.

Valhi Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.96%.

Valhi Profile

(Free Report)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.