Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 163,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.07% of ProKidney as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProKidney by 547.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ProKidney by 98.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ProKidney by 97.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the second quarter worth about $143,000. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PROK stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. ProKidney Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69.

ProKidney ( NASDAQ:PROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya sold 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $9,299,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,073,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 11,276,307 shares of company stock worth $23,379,021 over the last quarter. Insiders own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

