Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 2,017 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.34% of Coastal Financial worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Coastal Financial in the second quarter worth $5,222,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Coastal Financial in the second quarter worth $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Coastal Financial in the second quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 14.7% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 25,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. 57.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Coastal Financial from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Coastal Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

CCB stock opened at $39.03 on Thursday. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $29.91 and a 1-year high of $54.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $96.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coastal Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.