Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 6,453 Shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.48% of Alerus Financial worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALRS. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 407.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Alerus Financial by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alerus Financial by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Alerus Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $24.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.21. The stock has a market cap of $362.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alerus Financial Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALRS. TheStreet cut shares of Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alerus Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.