Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,823 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.40% of SkyWater Technology worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYT opened at $7.23 on Thursday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $340.03 million, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 4.19.

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.71%. The firm had revenue of $71.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $18.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

