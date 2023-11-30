Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.95% of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFMF. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 106.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 135.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard US Multifactor ETF alerts:

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VFMF opened at $105.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.411 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Diversified Multi-Factor index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US equities exhibiting value, momentum, quality and low volatility factors. VFMF was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard US Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.