Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mercer International were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MERC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 242,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Mercer International by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Stock Up 0.7 %

Mercer International stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Mercer International Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.74.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $470.82 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. CIBC lowered their price target on Mercer International from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Mercer International to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Mercer International in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

