Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,984 Shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 5.79% of HireRight worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HireRight by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in HireRight by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HireRight by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of HireRight by 234.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 243,690 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HireRight by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,229,000 after purchasing an additional 22,719 shares during the period. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on HRT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of HireRight from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of HireRight from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HireRight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HireRight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

HireRight Price Performance

Shares of HireRight stock opened at $13.22 on Thursday. HireRight Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 million, a P/E ratio of -52.88 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $188.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.57 million.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

