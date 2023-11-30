Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,908 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,908 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 84.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $113.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.32 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.52 and its 200 day moving average is $101.70.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.87 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NTES. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTES

NetEase Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.