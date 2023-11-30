Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,949 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,949 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 33.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $19.79 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.65.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 106.22%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

