Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 996 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.66% of Sierra Bancorp worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 675,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 543,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSRR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Up 2.3 %

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $18.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $272.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $22.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $50.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.83 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.33%.

About Sierra Bancorp

(Free Report)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.